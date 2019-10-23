Personal lines cyber cover is untapped market, analyst claims

GlobalData said growth was dependent on more households owning connected devices.

Packaging cyber cover with household insurance is the best route to growing the personal lines market, GlobalData has claimed.

The analyst firm published its 2018 UK Insurance Consumer Survey today (23 October), highlighting the slower progress of cyber insurance in personal lines in comparison to commercial lines.

Daniel Pearce, general insurance senior analyst at GlobalData commented: “An increase in the number of connected devices will create an opportunity for insurers to incorporate the technology into home insurance as a way to prevent claims from occurring.

“Escape of water claims are a longstanding challenge for the home insurance market. From insurers’ perspective, a water leak detection device would arguably be the most beneficial of the connected devices available.”

However, the low take-up of connected devices amongst insurance customers has created an obstacle to this emerging market. GlobalData estimates that only 7.2% of home insurance policyholders own a connected device.

The analyst firm believes that, by preventing claims and reducing premiums, the integration of cyber and household cover would create an incentive for more households to become connected.

Products

There has been a proliferation of cyber products available in the commercial lines market.

In October 2019, CPP Group and HSB Engineering both made SME cyber cover available to brokers through Acturis.

This followed research from Allianz that identified cyber concerns as the second most common worry amongst SME firms.

Despite its growing popularity, Ashwin Mistry, chairman at BHIB, recently warned the industry that cyber insurance could become an “un-selling scandal” if brokers did not better advise their clients about its benefits.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.