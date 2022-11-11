People Moves: 7-11 November 2022

Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.

MS Amlin appoints head of claims

MS Amlin Underwriting has appointed Clare Constable as head of claims, she will start the role 21 November and will report to Alberto Verga, chief operating officer.

Constable joins MS Amlin with more than 20 years’ specialty and reinsurance claims experience, having joined from HDI Global Specialty, where she spent over a decade as Claims Director.

Verga said: “Clare brings a wealth of experience to MS Amlin, and I am delighted to