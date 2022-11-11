People Moves: 7-11 November 2022
Keep up to date with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Featuring: MS Amlin, OptioMS Amlin appoints head of claims
MS Amlin Underwriting has appointed Clare Constable as head of claims, she will start the role 21 November and will report to Alberto Verga, chief operating officer.
Constable joins MS Amlin with more than 20 years’ specialty and reinsurance claims experience, having joined from HDI Global Specialty, where she spent over a decade as Claims Director.
Verga said: “Clare brings a wealth of experience to MS Amlin, and I am delighted to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
Most read
- Roll of honour - brokers reveal UK’s best commercial lines insurers
- Aviva grows GWP but COR worsens
- John Dunn named MD of Brokerbility as Julie Rayson-Flynn departs
- ‘You would be a fool to ignore a business like Amazon’
- Axa Commercial makes three broker facing appointments
- In Depth: On the road again - haulage under the spotlight
- NMU takes the crown in Age’s 2022 Broker Satisfaction Survey