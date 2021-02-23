Insurance Age

Blog: How could the Spring 2021 Budget affect insurance brokers?

budget-briefcase
  • Chris Riley
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Is Capital Gains Tax (CGT) rising?
It’s been impossible to avoid media coverage on potential increases to capital gains tax. The rumours follow the big change that cut availability of entrepreneurs’ relief to £1m of gains in 2019 and changed the name of the relief to Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR). 

One thing we learned last year was that the Government wasn’t shy to make a shock change, with the reduction taking immediate effect rather than at the end of the tax year.

So, in case CGT

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on People

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Broker wordings behind Allianz's Covid-19 BI claims hit
  2. Mike Bruce lifts lid on GRP’s Marsh Networks deal
  3. Consolidators running out of M&A targets
  4. People Moves: 22 - 26 February 2021
  5. Aston Lark reveals two fresh deals
  6. Zurich takes stake in MyPolicy
  7. LV confirms 300 redundancies following L&G takeover

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: