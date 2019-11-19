Jaime Swindle exits NIG for Bravo Group

The former director of broker e-trade has joined the parent company of Broker Network, Compass and Ethos Broking.

Jaime Swindle, formerly director of broker e-trade at insurer NIG, has joined Bravo Group as managing director for networks & products, Insurance Age can reveal.

She takes up the post on 1 January 2020.

According to Bravo she played a key role in developing and driving forward NIG’s e-trade strategy. Prior to joining NIG, Swindle held senior roles at Ace Insurance and Axa.

Management

The development is one of a number of leadership changes at Bravo Group which have also seen John Lincoln step down from the CEO role at Compass.

Bravo Group CEO, Des O’Connor, described the changes a natural evolution for the group.

He commented: “I’m excited that we are able to announce Jaime Swindle’s appointment. She is exceptionally well qualified to take on this new position and has a deep understanding of our businesses and the markets we operate in.

“She will be a strong addition to our executive team, bringing a strong commercial perspective.”

Products

The role will see Swindle, who spoke to Insurance Age in 2015 for a profile interview, have overall accountability for the development of networks as well as product development across Broker Network, Compass and Broker Network Underwriting.

Bravo Group rebranded its acquisition vehicle, Broker Network Partners, as Ethos Broking earlier this year.

The move was made in order to avoid confusion between Bravo’s acquisition activity and its network offering.

The companies within Bravo Group are Ethos Broking which is its M&A operation, Broker Network and Compass Network.

Bravo Group owners HPS and MDP bought Compass Network in 2018. The business has pledged to keep both networks separate.

Broker Network was bought from Towergate (now part of Ardonagh Group) in 2016 by Bravo, a vehicle for HPS.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.