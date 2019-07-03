#Insagepeople: 1 - 5 July 2019
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Allianz, Brit, Lloyd's of London, MS Amlin
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 21 June 2019
The editorial team get their teeth into the top stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ignition Select enters dissolution after administration extension fails to realise funds
- FCA warns of UK General clone
- Danish watchdog orders Gefion to recalculate solvency level
- James Hallam to expand AR network with new hire
- Amanda Blanc leaves Zurich
- Mike Bruce: GRP's acquisition strategy not about putting flags in the map
- CII simplifies application process for Chartered status
Back to Top