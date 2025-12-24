Chubb to reduce global headcount by 20% through digital transformation
Chubb has estimated its digital transformation programme will reduce its global headcount by circa 20% within 3-4 years.
In an investor presentation this month the insurance giant predicted a run-rate expense saving of 1.5% in its combined ratio as part of what it described as “radical automation goals”.
These include 85% of major underwriting and claims processes automated and 85% of global gross written premium operating as "digital business" or "significantly digitally enabled".
Hiscox UK has updated its insurance for technology
