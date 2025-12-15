End of Year Review 2025: Flood Re’s Kelly Ostler-Coyle
Kelly Ostler-Coyle, director of corporate affairs, Flood Re bemoans the fact that not enough brokers are talking to clients about Build Back Better and pays respect to “the Welsh titan of the insurance industry” Amanda Blanc.What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?
Seeing the impact of education in action with the launch of the Flood Re Academy in 2025 resulting in over 1,100 users signing up, and 100 different insurance and broking organisations.
Spreading understanding of the Flood Re and Build Back Better schemes, how Flood Re is evolving, and the benefits of Property Flood Resilience measures across the insurance community is key to helping the UK become more resilient to flooding in the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
End of Year Review 2025: Direct Commercial’s Joe Hantson
Joe Hantson, deputy CEO at Direct Commercial Limited, notes the amount of senior underwriting talent moving from traditional carriers into MGA models over the last 12 months and expects more consolidation among MGAs and insurtechs in 2026.
Ageas and Saga partnership goes live with motor, home to follow
Ageas UK and Saga have launched their 20 year Affinity Partnership, opening with motor new business with home to follow in the first quarter of 2026.
Aviva partners with Percayso on data enrichment
Aviva has partnered with Percayso Inform to enhance its data enrichment capabilities, in a multi-year deal.
Zurich names former financial services leader as new ops chief
Zurich UK has appointed Paul Norcott as chief operations director, joining the executive committee with immediate effect.
End of Year Review 2025: Alps’ Michelle O’Reilly
Michelle O’Reilly, managing director at Alps, expresses disappointment that whilst some parts of the market have talked a good game on innovation and customer care, they have not followed through; and predicts 2026 could be the year the Financial Conduct Authority steps in with tougher measures on home insurance claim declinatures.
EY offers gloomier forecast for 2026 motor market with latest analysis
The UK motor insurance market is expected to only break even in 2025, and be loss-making in 2026, according to EY’s latest analysis.
The stats: Commercial rates reduce significantly in Q3 2025
The value of a typical commercial book of business has fallen for the first time since 2018, driven by negative premium movements in commercial combined, property owners and combined liability, reports Ida Axling.
New roles for Tonge and Grazier as Bspoke reshapes management structure
Bspoke Group has named Nick Grazier as group sales and marketing director and Wayne Tonge as group commercial managing director.