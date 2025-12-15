End of Year Review 2025: Flood Re’s Kelly Ostler-Coyle

Kelly Ostler-Coyle, director of corporate affairs, Flood Re bemoans the fact that not enough brokers are talking to clients about Build Back Better and pays respect to “the Welsh titan of the insurance industry” Amanda Blanc.

Seeing the impact of education in action with the launch of the Flood Re Academy in 2025 resulting in over 1,100 users signing up, and 100 different insurance and broking organisations.

Spreading understanding of the Flood Re and Build Back Better schemes, how Flood Re is evolving, and the benefits of Property Flood Resilience measures across the insurance community is key to helping the UK become more resilient to flooding in the