End of Year Review 2025: SiriusPoint International’s Rob Gibbs

Rob Gibbs, president and CEO of SiriusPoint International, highlights its success in rejecting the ‘spread betting’ approach to MGAs and instead partnering with ones that are really moving the dial; and suggests ‘Another soft market: Are we all delulu?’ as the theme for Biba 2026.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

A standout moment for me has been building strategic relationships with leading MGAs from the ground up and creating meaningful, deep partnerships that align with our long-term strategy. We focused on quality over quantity, avoiding the ‘spread betting’ approach and instead partnering with MGAs that are really moving the dial.

Seeing those relationships develop across the UK and Europe and knowing they’re built to last has been