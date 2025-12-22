End of Year Review 2025: Create Insurance Solutions’ Mike Cranny

Mike Cranny, founder of Create Insurance Solutions, remains disappointed by consolidation that brings nothing beneficial for customers - and questions shiny new hires that claim to bring “a wealth of talent” to a new employer.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference. The best networking event in the UK, followed by the worst hangovers in the UK.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025?

Consolidation that brings nothing new or beneficial to the customers.

What was the M&A deal or personnel hire that raised your eyebrows the most in 2025 and why?

Whenever they mention “brings a wealth of talent” they meant