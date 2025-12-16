 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

AIG adds Clifford after Neal U-turn

Adam Clifford

American International Group has appointed Adam Clifford as CEO of international commercial insurance as he rejoins the insurer in the latest leadership development since the recruitment of John Neal was called off.

Starting on 5 January 2026 Clifford, pictured, will lead underwriting, distribution and business teams across the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The portfolio includes Talbot, Global Specialty and Multinational.

Based in London, he will report to Jon Hancock, CEO of general insurance, and will serve on the AIG general insurance executive leadership team.

Last month, Hancock was promoted to his current post from leading the international commercial

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: