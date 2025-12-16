AIG adds Clifford after Neal U-turn

American International Group has appointed Adam Clifford as CEO of international commercial insurance as he rejoins the insurer in the latest leadership development since the recruitment of John Neal was called off.

Starting on 5 January 2026 Clifford, pictured, will lead underwriting, distribution and business teams across the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The portfolio includes Talbot, Global Specialty and Multinational.

Based in London, he will report to Jon Hancock, CEO of general insurance, and will serve on the AIG general insurance executive leadership team.

Last month, Hancock was promoted to his current post from leading the international commercial