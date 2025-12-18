Gallagher boss Rea to replace Aon’s Kielty as Biba deputy chair

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has announced that Michael Rea, Gallagher’s UK CEO, will be the association’s next deputy chair.

Rea, pictured, will take over from Aon’s UK CEO, Jane Keilty, who has reached the end of her Biba deputy chair tenure.

He will officially take up his post from 6 January at the first Biba board meeting of 2026.

Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill said: “It is a great honour for Biba to