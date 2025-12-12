New roles for Tonge and Grazier as Bspoke reshapes management structure
Bspoke Group has named Nick Grazier as group sales and marketing director and Wayne Tonge as group commercial managing director.
Tonge effectively succeeds Grazier, who was previously Bspoke Commercial MD.
Former Barbon leader Tonge joined Bspoke in September 2024 as MD of its newly formed property owners division, Bspoke Property Owners.RelatedNFP buys Bspoke to expand its UK specialist insurance services
He came across from PIB-owned Barbon, where he was MD for just under two years. His CV includes seven years as MD at Ardonagh-owned Property Initiatives Underwriting Agency, head of sales at BLP Insurance and MD of
