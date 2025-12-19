End of Year Review 2025: Axa Retail’s Matt Field

Matt Field, intermediary director at Axa Retail, hails the insurer’s domestic violence proposition; keeps a keen eye on its NPS; and predicts new entrants to shake up the retail personal lines market, with a particular focus on data and technology.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

My highlight has to be Axa’s launch of its new domestic violence proposition.

The impact it has had already and the number of survivors we have already supported, both male and female, shows the power in Axa wanting to be more than just an insurer but an advocate for societal good. I look forward to seeing this proposition being expanded to reach more customers in 2026 and offering further support to those impacted when they need