End of Year Review 2025: Allianz Personal’s Graham Wright

Graham Wright, managing director – broker (interim) at Allianz Personal, acknowledges customers have benefited from the soft market, muses about whether consolidation has suppressed new entrants and keeps his cards close to his chest over the insurer’s plans for 2026.

What has been your insurance/broking-related highlight of 2025?

For us at Allianz, the growth of key partnerships and new partners that we are bringing on board.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking-related disappointment of 2025?

It’s hard to find many in the market who’ve enjoyed the soft conditions, but whilst that makes it hard for us, it has been a good year for the end-consumer, which is ultimately a good thing for the insurance industry.

What was the M&A deal or personnel hire that