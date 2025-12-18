End of Year Review 2025: Bspoke’s Craig Morgan

Craig Morgan, managing director of Bspoke Sports & Leisure, echoes the concerns of others over the speed the market has softened; hails the work of Ajay Mistry in championing transparency and diversity; and shares a giant darts nickname.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

Seeing clients embrace digital solutions and automation has been a real game-changer, and it’s great to see efficiency and innovation finally becoming more mainstream in our sector.

That being said, the biggest highlight of 2025 has been the return to traditional relationship building, more face-to-face time and in-person meetings. After five years of digital trading, it has been great to get back to knowing our brokers personally