 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Zurich names former financial services leader as new ops chief

Paul Norcott
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Zurich UK has appointed Paul Norcott as chief operations director, joining the executive committee with immediate effect.

He joined Zurich in 2024 as director of operations, according to his LinkedIn profile, and the promotion expands Norcott’s current role. He will report to Zurich UK CEO Drazen Jaksic.

Norcott, pictured, will oversee a wide range of critical functions, including operations and information governance, financial crime, business and supplier resilience, and customer operations, the insurer added.

Bringing experience from across the financial services sector, he has previously held senior positions at

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

Jon Godfray
Meet the MGA: Arrow Risk Management

Arrow Risk Management CEO Jon Godfray explains how the MGA combines decades of expertise, cutting edge technology and underwriting excellence to create what he hopes the market recognises as a ‘quality shop’.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: