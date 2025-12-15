Zurich names former financial services leader as new ops chief

Zurich UK has appointed Paul Norcott as chief operations director, joining the executive committee with immediate effect.

He joined Zurich in 2024 as director of operations, according to his LinkedIn profile, and the promotion expands Norcott’s current role. He will report to Zurich UK CEO Drazen Jaksic.

Norcott, pictured, will oversee a wide range of critical functions, including operations and information governance, financial crime, business and supplier resilience, and customer operations, the insurer added.

Bringing experience from across the financial services sector, he has previously held senior positions at