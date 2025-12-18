 Skip to main content
Clear Group co-founder Lickens to retire

Howard Lickens
    Insurance Age staff

The Clear Group has announced that Howard Lickens, co-founder of the business with Gary O’Donnell, will retire at the end of this year.

Lickens, pictured, has been instrumental in shaping Clear since its formation in 2001, winning Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards Achievement award in October in recognition of his achievements.

Clear noted that while Lickens may continue to support Clear in certain activities from time to time, this marks the end of an era for the group, adding: “His vision and leadership have been central to Clear’s success and evolution into the thriving organisation it is today.”

Passion and commitment

