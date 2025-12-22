Q&A: Grove & Dean’s Michael Lawrence

Michael Lawrence, distribution and underwriting director at personal lines specialist Grove & Dean, spent 34 years at LV general insurance in its various guises before jumping the fence in 2024.

One year on from the switch, he tells Insurance Age about the differences he has found between the two disciplines, making progress at the Hornchurch-headquartered ‘digital niche broker’, and the ‘pearls’ of opportunity in the soft market.

Q: After CEO Damian Collett appointed you, he said you brought a focus to the business as it looked to build into 2026–30, does that mean he has let you do nothing in 2025?

I can tell you that’s very much not the case! We’ve been very, very busy. Time has flown