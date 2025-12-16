 Skip to main content
End of Year Review 2025: Direct Commercial’s Joe Hantson

Joe Hanston
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Joe Hantson, deputy CEO at Direct Commercial Limited, notes the amount of senior underwriting talent moving from traditional carriers into MGA models over the last 12 months and expects more consolidation among MGAs and insurtechs in 2026.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

Our standout highlight in 2025 was cementing DCL’s position as a market leader in commercial motor, underscored by being named MGA of the Year at the 2025 British Insurance Awards.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025?

Looking back, I’d have liked to fast-track some of the recruitment we had planned. The calibre of talent we’ve brought in this year has been exceptional, and they’ve had an

