End of Year Review 2025: Percayso’s Chris Traill

Chris Traill, account director at Percayso Inform, is happy the market is leaning harder into data-driven segmentation rather than just chasing the cheapest headline rate; but adds even with Consumer Duty, there are still examples of poor communication and product understanding.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

My highlight has been watching personal lines move from a pure price-race on the aggregators to a more nuanced, intelligence-led competition. With premiums softening in parts of the market and PCW traffic easing, we’ve seen brokers and insurers lean harder into data-driven segmentation, retention strategies and embedded partnerships rather than just chasing the cheapest headline rate.

For Percayso, that meant deeper integrations with