Esure CEO Martin-Simon to depart as Ageas unveils new direct MD

Ageas UK has announced that the Esure CEO Peter Martin-Simon is to leave the company in April next year six months after taking up the role.

It also announced Caroline Smith, Esure’s chief people officer, will also leave the business to pursue an opportunity in private equity at the end of March as it “accelerates the move to a unified business and governance structure for Ageas and Esure” under CEO Ant Middle.

I’m delighted to announce these experienced appointments, bringing deep knowledge of our business and ensuring strong, energised leadership. This reflects the calibre and depth of talent across Ageas and Esure.Ant Middle, Ageas