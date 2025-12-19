People Moves: 15 – 19 December 2025

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: QBE Re, Arch Insurance, Beazley, rrelentless, Arag, Tokio Marine Kiln, HDI Global and Amiga Specialty.

QBE Re names MD

Nick Hankin has been appointed to managing director of QBE Re, effective from 1 January 2026.

He is currently chief underwriting officer of QBE International, having held the role since March 2021. Hankin joined QBE European Operations as chief deputy underwriting officer in July 2020, and group CUO in March 2020.

Nick will remain CUO of QBE International as he moves