Howden replaces Douglas as climate and resilience lead with new impact officer

Howden has appointed Nick Stace OBE to the newly created role of chief global impact officer.

He will be tasked with building a more sustainable and resilient future for clients, employees and communities, and accelerating the group’s ambitions of using insurance as a ‘force for good’, according to Howden.

Stace, pictured, joins Howden from Barclays Bank, where he is running social purpose and sustainable finance for its UK arm.

We’ve only scratched the surface of the potential of insurance to drive positive change. I look forward to welcoming Nick to help us keep pushing the boundaries