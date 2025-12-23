End of Year Review 2025: Gallagher’s Gary Fletcher

Gary Fletcher, managing director of commercial at Gallagher UK Retail, is proud of the broker’s data led client tools and digital strategy; and favours a duet with Coldplay’s Chris Martin over his employer’s namesake Liam from Oasis.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

A development I am particularly pleased this year are the leaps and bounds we’ve made at Gallagher implementing and developing our data led client tools and our digital strategy.

By really focusing on analytics and AI-driven tools, we’ve been able to provide more tailored insurance solutions to our clients, significantly enhancing customer satisfaction and retention. By harnessing the power of these tools we’ve been able to deliver