 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

End of Year Review 2025: Alps’ Michelle O’Reilly

Michelle O'Reilly
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

Michelle O’Reilly, managing director at Alps, expresses disappointment that whilst some parts of the market have talked a good game on innovation and customer care, they have not followed through; and predicts 2026 could be the year the Financial Conduct Authority steps in with tougher measures on home insurance claim declinatures.

What has been your insurance/broking-related highlight of 2025?

Seeing ESG initiatives truly take hold has been a highlight for me. This year, more insurers and brokers moved beyond slogans and into measurable action, reducing their carbon footprints, committing to credible net-zero pathways and integrating sustainability into underwriting strategy.

Alongside that, the speed of AI innovation has been remarkable. Watching key players implement AI in meaningful ways, not just for cost-saving, but

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insurer

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: