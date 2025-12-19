End of Year Review 2025: UKGI’s Jill Hambley

Jill Hambley, MD of the consultancy division at UKGI reflects on the shake-up at the FCA, the potential non-financial misconduct debacle at Lloyd’s, and shows an aptitude for using Gen Z terms.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025?

From a Financial Conduct Authority perspective, the noise from them about reducing the regulatory reporting burden and then the somewhat own goal of them removing a requirement to submit a nil return (Rep008) and then sending a chaser reminder to fill it in! That was very confusing for our clients.

Personally, witnessing the potential non-financial misconduct debacle at Lloyd’s, which appears to have become the subject of