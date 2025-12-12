End of Year Review 2025: Open GI’s Neil Hart
Neil Hart, chief sales officer at Open GI, reflects on the ‘old chestnut’ that the cheapest cover isn’t always the best and suggests ‘His Highness’ as his darts alter ego for the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.What was the M&A deal or personnel hire that raised your eyebrows the most in 2025 and why?
I wouldn’t say it raised my eyebrows, but we were really pleased to bring Andy Brockway into Open GI this year as chief product and technology officer.
His deep technical expertise, strategic vision, and industry insight makes him an incredible addition to our leadership team and he’s already driving positive development across Open GI.
And it’s not M&A but we were all shocked to see Applied exit the UK
More on Technology
End of Year Review 2025: VIPR’s Paul Templar
VIPR CEO and co-founder Paul Templar is impressed by the MGAs publicly committing to modernisation and brokers championing data transparency; whilst also paying homage to British mathematician Ada Lovelace.
End of Year Review 2025: Claims Consortium Group’s Rob Stewart
Rob Stewart, commercial director at Claims Consortium Group, hails the surge of tech talent joining traditional broking groups and hopes for a ‘proper summer holiday’ next year.
End of Year Review 2025: nCino’s Ashleigh Gwilliam
Ashleigh Gwilliam, director of insurance at nCino calls for more to be done to make insurance careers genuinely attractive to young talent and predicts AI will be handling first-pass underwriting decisions on at least 30% of SME commercial risks by the end of next year.
HNW brokers ‘one generation from closure’ if they fail to engage new wealth
Failure to engage with high-net-worth clients that fall within the ‘new wealth’ category could see brokers disappear within a decade, unless they change their traditional mindsets.
Hadron confirms 10 MGA deals as its nears £200m UK GWP
Hybrid carrier Hadron has today revealed plans to enter the European Union after confirming it expects to end 2025 with over £200m in gross written premiums in the UK.
ERS MD eyes international and motor innovation opportunities after Starr buy
While it is business as usual for ERS brokers and clients following the acquisition of parent IQUW by Starr this week, managing director Martin Hall is already spying future opportunities, especially for its motor innovation team.
Allianz announces five-year deal partnership with telematics MGA
Allianz UK has announced a new partnership with Ticker, the specialist motor telematics managing general agent.
Open GI CEO Badley outlines plan to attract more insurers to its panel
Open GI CEO Simon Badley has promised insurers it will make its brokers easier to deal with and more efficient to attract further providers onto its panel.