Have your say: Shape the future of Insurance Age

Insurance Age is inviting you to help shape its future by taking part in a short readership survey.

As one of the most valued and respected broker titles, Insurance Age has long been guided by the needs and views of its audience.

This new survey gives readers a direct opportunity to share feedback on the content, coverage and insight that matter most to them, as well as share how they want to receive the latest news, views and in-depth analysis going forward.

Jonathan Swift, content director of Insurance Age, said: “Insurance Age always aims to put the broker front and centre in everything we do