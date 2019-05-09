#Insagepeople: 7 - 10 May 2019
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: CLS Risk Solutions, Talbot Group, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Bollington Wilson, AFL Insurance Brokers
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: TACKLING DUAL PRICING
Most read
- Aston Lark "closing in" on new PE investment
- Gallagher and Ardonagh return to court as closing statements begin
- Mark Cliff exits Brightside
- RSA rebadges Global Risk Solutions practices
- Broking success: Kevin Nicol, managing director of GS Group
- Lloyd Hanks returns to Northern Ireland-based Apricot Insurance
- Legal & General selects Darren Prior to be head of broker
Back to Top