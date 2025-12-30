End of Year Review 2025: Allianz UK’s Nick Hobbs
Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer at Allianz UK, prays for a more balanced approach to regulation that enables and encourages great conduct and customer outcomes; congratulates Ken Norgrove for the Intact rebrand; and looks to a feathered friend for AI inspiration.What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025?
Unfortunately, the regulatory challenges remain significant, much like earlier in the year. However, with the FCA’s recent changes aimed at simplifying insurance rules, there’s hope for progress. Ongoing dialogue between industry, regulators, and government could lead to a more balanced approach that supports both great conduct and innovation.
Let’s keep the conversation going and see how these updates unfold.What was
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
End of Year Review 2025: Markel UK’s Joanne Skyes
Joanne Sykes, divisional director - broker at Markel UK, predicts an escalation in demand for cyber risk and ransomware cover, whilst singing the praises of Biba CEO Trudgill and ‘Yellow’ with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.
Travel insurance broker goes into liquidation
Michael Pettifer Insurance Brokers, trading as MPI Brokers, went into creditors’ voluntary liquidation on 21 November, the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed.
End of Year Review 2025: Crawford & Co’s Glenn Thornton
Glenn Thornton, head of major and complex loss at Crawford & Company, says farewell to two insurance icons in ‘Royal’ and ‘Sun Alliance’; hails the youngest deputy president CILA has ever had in Marsh’s Melissa Cunningham; and predicts AI driven dynamic valuation could be the key to finally beating underinsurance.
End of Year Review 2025: Gallagher’s Gary Fletcher
Gary Fletcher, managing director of commercial at Gallagher UK Retail, is proud of the broker’s data led client tools and digital strategy; and favours a duet with Coldplay’s Chris Martin over his employer’s namesake Liam from Oasis.
Amiga targets SME and mid-market with new Lloyd’s capacity for management liability
Amiga Specialty has secured new Lloyd’s capacity to support its management liability proposition for SME and mid-market businesses across the UK, Europe and select rest of-world territories.
MBP invests in cyber broker taking deal count to four in recent months
Peter Cullum-backed Minority Broker Partnerships has invested in London-based specialist cyber and technology insurance broker and digital platform, Cyber Cover.
Interview: Tigi Singhateh and Adrian Best, Invicta Insurance Services
Since coming on board in 2022, Invicta Insurance Services’ leaders have doubled the size of the business, despite having to deal with a fraudster. With the now ex-employee jailed and the case firmly behind them, they are targeting doubling again.
Clear Group co-founder Lickens to retire
The Clear Group has announced that Howard Lickens, co-founder of the business with Gary O’Donnell, will retire at the end of this year.