End of Year Review 2025: Allianz UK’s Nick Hobbs

Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer at Allianz UK, prays for a more balanced approach to regulation that enables and encourages great conduct and customer outcomes; congratulates Ken Norgrove for the Intact rebrand; and looks to a feathered friend for AI inspiration.

What has been your biggest insurance/broking related disappointment of 2025?

Unfortunately, the regulatory challenges remain significant, much like earlier in the year. However, with the FCA’s recent changes aimed at simplifying insurance rules, there’s hope for progress. Ongoing dialogue between industry, regulators, and government could lead to a more balanced approach that supports both great conduct and innovation.

Let’s keep the conversation going and see how these updates unfold.

What was