Former Aviva exec awarded CBE in New Years Hounours List
Insurance industry veteran Cathryn Riley has been recognised by King Charles III in the 2026 New Years Honours List.
She has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to business leadership and inclusion.
Riley spent over 15 years at CGU and then Aviva working as director of broker operations for the latter and leaving the former as group chief operations director in 2013.
Her other roles at Aviva included retail business director, UK commercial director and chief information officer.AA, Chubb and start-ups
Riley has subsequently held a number of senior roles including chair and non
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
End of Year Review 2025: Allianz UK’s Nick Hobbs
Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer at Allianz UK, prays for a more balanced approach to regulation that enables and encourages great conduct and customer outcomes; congratulates Ken Norgrove for the Intact rebrand; and looks to a feathered friend for AI inspiration.
End of Year Review 2025: Markel UK’s Joanne Skyes
Joanne Sykes, divisional director - broker at Markel UK, predicts an escalation in demand for cyber risk and ransomware cover, whilst singing the praises of Biba CEO Trudgill and ‘Yellow’ with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.
Chubb to reduce global headcount by 20% through digital transformation
Chubb has estimated its digital transformation programme will reduce its global headcount by circa 20% within 3-4 years.
End of Year Review 2025: Gallagher’s Gary Fletcher
Gary Fletcher, managing director of commercial at Gallagher UK Retail, is proud of the broker’s data led client tools and digital strategy; and favours a duet with Coldplay’s Chris Martin over his employer’s namesake Liam from Oasis.
Q&A: Grove & Dean’s Michael Lawrence
Michael Lawrence, distribution and underwriting director at personal lines specialist Grove & Dean, spent 34 years at LV general insurance in its various guises before jumping the fence in 2024.
End of Year Review 2025: Create Insurance Solutions’ Mike Cranny
Mike Cranny, founder of Create Insurance Solutions, remains disappointed by consolidation that brings nothing beneficial for customers – and questions shiny new hires that claim to bring “a wealth of talent” to a new employer.
End of Year Review 2025: Percayso’s Chris Traill
Chris Traill, account director at Percayso Inform, is happy the market is leaning harder into data-driven segmentation rather than just chasing the cheapest headline rate; but adds even with Consumer Duty, there are still examples of poor communication and product understanding.
End of Year Review 2025: Axa Retail’s Matt Field
Matt Field, intermediary director at Axa Retail, hails the insurer’s domestic violence proposition; keeps a keen eye on its NPS; and predicts new entrants to shake up the retail personal lines market, with a particular focus on data and technology.