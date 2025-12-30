Former Aviva exec awarded CBE in New Years Hounours List

Insurance industry veteran Cathryn Riley has been recognised by King Charles III in the 2026 New Years Honours List.

She has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to business leadership and inclusion.

Riley spent over 15 years at CGU and then Aviva working as director of broker operations for the latter and leaving the former as group chief operations director in 2013.

Her other roles at Aviva included retail business director, UK commercial director and chief information officer.

AA, Chubb and start-ups

Riley has subsequently held a number of senior roles including chair and non