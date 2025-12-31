End of Year Review 2025: Zurich Insurance’s Nikki Lidster

Nikki Lidster, head of SME at Zurich Insurance, reminisces about connecting with broker partners at the Biba Conference and promises if they want to get in touch with the business, they will get through to a skilled Zurich employee – never a bot.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

We’ve had such a fantastic year in SME, seeing significant profitable growth in our business while continuing to strengthen our proposition and broker relationships.

Throughout the year, we’ve made a significant number of proposition enhancements based on broker feedback, demonstrating our commitment to acting on the needs of our customers and brokers. That’s something we’re really proud of within SME.

Externally, I’ve had many great