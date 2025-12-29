End of Year Review 2025: Markel UK’s Joanne Skyes

Joanne Sykes, divisional director - broker at Markel UK, predicts an escalation in demand for cyber risk and ransomware cover, whilst singing the praises of Biba CEO Trudgill and ‘Yellow’ with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2025?

For Markel in the UK, the standout moment in 2025 was launching our much-anticipated construction combined product on Acturis.

This launch surpassed all our expectations, with customer feedback confirming that we delivered valuable sector-specific support through this offering.

Additionally, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards continued to honour excellence and innovation in the voluntary care and support sector, acknowledging the