Insurance Age

Callum Beaton begins term as CII president

Callum Beaton, president of the Chartered Insurance Institute
Callum Beaton began his year-long term as president of the Chartered Insurance Institute on 1 January while Debbie Mitchell started as deputy president for 2026.

Beaton, pictured, has succeeded Chaucer’s Nicola Stacey.

His insurance career began in broking in 1977, followed by a spell in underwriting at Lloyd’s.

Beaton subsequently spent almost 20 years in the captive insurance sector and stepped aside from corporate activity in 2004. He has since practised as an insurance consultant focusing on captive and cell captive techniques.

I look forward to working with Debbie and all our colleagues as, collectively, we work to support our huge and growing

