#Insagepeople: 29 April - 3 May 2019
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Willis Tower Watson
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: TACKLING DUAL PRICING
Most read
- Allianz in talks to buy L&G's GI business - report
- Axa threatens 125 claims roles
- Which? survey reveals worst insurers for handling claims
- Stephen Catlin strikes out with fresh insurer
- Gefion ordered to publish supplementary corrective accounts
- News analysis: As the cyber row hots up, who will be on the right side of history?
- Cost of motor insurance falls again
Back to Top