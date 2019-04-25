#Insagepeople: 23-26 April 2019
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Allianz, AXA, Liberty
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: TACKLING DUAL PRICING
Most read
- RSA boss Egan "not defensive" about broker criticism
- Andy Briggs to leave Aviva
- Qudos replacement policies reignite unrated debate
- Hiscox report shows cyber attacks are on the up
- Slow take-up of standardised Toba template was expected, says Biba
- FCA re-examines duty of care as report warns customers at risk of harm
- Former Swinton distribution director, Richard Beaven becomes COO of Brightside
Back to Top