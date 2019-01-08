#Insagepeople: 07 - 11 January 2019
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Ecclesiastical, Zurich, Tasker Insurance Group
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: CONSOLIDATION
Most read
- Gallagher buys Stackhouse Poland
- Stackhouse boss lifts the lid on Gallagher deal
- Jelf transfers personal lines business to A-Plan
- FCA admits to concerns over private warnings as usage drops to zero
- InsurTech Futures: Kingsbridge buys on-demand PI provider Dinghy
- Inflexion takes minority stake in Granite Underwriting
- FOS consulting on near doubling of levy
Back to Top