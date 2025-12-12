Meet the MGA: Arrow Risk Management

Arrow Risk Management CEO Jon Godfray explains how the MGA combines decades of expertise, cutting edge technology and underwriting excellence to create what he hopes the market recognises as a ‘quality shop’.

What was the original thinking behind setting up Arrow Risk management?

Post Covid it became clear the market had begun to really recognise that MGAs offered carriers significantly improved distribution flexibility, but with far better control than was perhaps historically the case.

This was one of the key developments which suggested the time to launch a new MGA platform was right.

What was the thinking behind the MGA’s name ‘Arrow Risk management’?

Like so many new businesses there is a desire to