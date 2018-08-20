#Insagepeople: 20 - 26 August 2018
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: AllClear, Shepherd Compello
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: CHARTERED CONSULTATION
Most read
- Aviva denies being on “big crusade on broker commissions”
- Simply Business reveals losses for 2017
- Brokers have "heads in the sand" around succession, says Aviva's Bayles
- Revenue growth for Seventeen Group
- Amazon ponders UK aggregator site - reports
- CII aiming for “relevant and diverse” Chartered Status
- GRP-owned Abbey Bond Lovis makes NI buy
Back to Top