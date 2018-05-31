Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 28 May - 1 June 2018

people-on-the-move-pharma-jobs-medium-vga
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Catch up with the latest people news.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.

Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: Aegis, Direct Line

Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.

 

 
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

POLL: AMAZON

Most read

  1. Launderette-based insurance ghost brokers jailed
  2. Amazon leads $12m investment round into online general insurer
  3. Opinion: Peter Blanc on the changing fees and commission landscape
  4. Amazon seeking to deliver "better insurance experience" for customers
  5. News analysis: Alpha collapse reignites unrated debate
  6. Axa takes Alan Scott from RSA as southern regional director
  7. Aviva pulls agency with GRP

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: