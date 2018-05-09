Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 8 - 11 May 2018

welcome-1-2016
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Catch up with the latest people news.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.

Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: Axa, UnderwriteMe, ICE InsureTech, Chubb

Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.

 

 
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

POLL: DUAL PRICING IN COMMERCIAL

Most read

  1. Unrated Alpha - policies no longer in force amid bankruptcy
  2. Biba and ABI team up to tackle dual pricing in personal lines
  3. Gallagher buys Risk Services in UK M&A return
  4. Broking success: Tom Bartleet, CEO of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers
  5. ABI calls on FCA to use new personal lines principles when supervising firms
  6. Axa creates new broker-facing director role in commercial
  7. Open GI sale predicted for this year

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: