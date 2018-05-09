#Insagepeople: 8 - 11 May 2018
Catch up with the latest people news.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Axa, UnderwriteMe, ICE InsureTech, Chubb
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
POLL: DUAL PRICING IN COMMERCIAL
Most read
- Unrated Alpha - policies no longer in force amid bankruptcy
- Biba and ABI team up to tackle dual pricing in personal lines
- Gallagher buys Risk Services in UK M&A return
- Broking success: Tom Bartleet, CEO of Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers
- ABI calls on FCA to use new personal lines principles when supervising firms
- Axa creates new broker-facing director role in commercial
- Open GI sale predicted for this year
Back to Top