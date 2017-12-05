Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 4 - 10 December 2017

  • Insurance Age staff
Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.

Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: Probitas 1492, Ingenie, April UK, Marsh

Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.

 

 
