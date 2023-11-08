Hiscox: Impact of non-core withdrawal to dissipate by end of 2023

Hiscox expects to see its UK topline growth ramp up in 2024 once it has finished exiting non-core underwriting partnerships, and its new marketing campaign starts to reap benefits.

The news comes as Hiscox UK reported written premiums of $600.3m (£489m) for the nine months to the 30 September 2023. (the third quarter of 2022: $593.7m) up 3.3% on a constant currency basis.

Related Hiscox targets brokers in brand campaign Hiscox launches broker extranet

In a statement, the insurer added: “The exiting of non-core delegated authority partnerships business is progressing as planned, and we expect the impact on topline growth to dissipate by the end of the year.