QBE adds fifth trading head for Glasgow/Belfast
QBE has appointed Chris Long in a newly created role, head of trading for Glasgow/Belfast, where he will lead the regional underwriting teams.
The insurer explained Long's remit would be to engage with broker partners and customers and lead trading aimed at supporting cross-class customer-focused solutions.
QBE has appointed four heads of trading as part of a regional push in the UK.
He will report to director UK regions for QBE European operations, Andy Fitzgerald, pictured, and will be based in Glasgow.
Long has joined from Allianz, where he was a distribution
