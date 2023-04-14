People Moves: 10 - 14 April 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Miller, Howden, RSA and Allianz.

Miller hires head of professional and financial risks

Miller has hired Laura McDonough as head of professional and financial risks. She will report to Tim Norman, managing director of Miller’s UK division, and will be based in London.

McDonough most recently worked at Lockton’s professional indemnity insurance practice, starting at the firm in 2009. Prior to Lockton, she also spent time at Miller and WTW.

Norman said: “It is great to be welcoming