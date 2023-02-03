Zurich names James Nicholson as UK CCO

Zurich has named James Nicholson as UK chief claims officer with immediate effect.

Nicholson has held the post on an interim basis since predecessor David Nichols switched to become UK head of retail at the insurer.

Nichols took up that role on 1 January succeeding David Martin, who left the provider in October and will start working at Aviva later this year.

Nicholson joined the business as a graduate 26 years ago and has held several claims leadership roles working across personal lines, Zurich Municipal, property and global corporate.

