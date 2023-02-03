Zurich names James Nicholson as UK CCO
Zurich has named James Nicholson as UK chief claims officer with immediate effect.
Nicholson has held the post on an interim basis since predecessor David Nichols switched to become UK head of retail at the insurer.
Nichols took up that role on 1 January succeeding David Martin, who left the provider in October and will start working at Aviva later this year.
Nicholson joined the business as a graduate 26 years ago and has held several claims leadership roles working across personal lines, Zurich Municipal, property and global corporate.Related Zurich names David
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Fitch warns of ‘dire’ profitability for insurers in ‘bleak’ picture
The outlook for UK home and motor insurers’ profitability “remains pretty dire for 2023”, according to Federico Faccio, senior director of EMEA insurance at Fitch Ratings.
Aviva joins GAIN as Industry Transformer member
The Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity has welcomed Aviva as an ‘Industry Transformer’ member.
Brokers call for more support to help fight insurance fraud
More than three quarters of brokers surveyed by RSA said they needed more resources in fighting fraud, which is on the rise.
People Moves: 30 January – 3 February 2023
Stay up to date with the latest recruitment news in the insurance industry.
Rates rises slowed across UK insurance towards end of 2022
The pace of rate rises across UK insurance slowed down towards the end of last year, increasing by just 4% in the fourth quarter, according to Marsh specialty and global placement data.
Sicsic Advisory urges treatment of vulnerable customers should be top priority
Associate director at Sicsic Advisory, Sue Mallender, has stressed that the treatment of vulnerable customers is seen by the Financial Conduct Authority as an integral part of how businesses should operate.
Brokers key to new UK regulated insurer Lumun’s success, says CEO Bilney
The CEO and founder of the proposed new UK regulated motor insurer Lumun has outlined the importance of brokers to its success.
Zurich boosts apprenticeships to 100 for 2023
Zurich has increased the number of apprenticeship places on offer in 2023 across the UK for external recruits and existing staff to 100.