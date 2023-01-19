Cost-of-living crisis to place additional regulatory focus on market
DAC Beachcroft has published its predictions for 2023, which touches on the impending implementation of the Consumer Duty and what the Financial Conduct Authority will expect of the insurance industry during the cost-of-living crisis.
In the report, the law firm stressed that the cost-of-living crisis will place additional regulatory expectation on the insurance market and that the Consumer Duty will challenge both insurers and distributors.
The FCA is set to build on the experience of the pandemic in making clear its expectations of firms who deal with customers exhibiting vulnerability.
According to DAC Beachcroft the authority will expect firms to proactively support such policyholders, rather than relying on their
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
RSA adds to CIO leadership team
RSA Insurance has appointed two new women to its CIO leadership team with Sally Ng as specialty and commercial delivery director, and Katie Hermans as head of technology risk management.
Dozens of law firms caught in ‘very difficult’ PI market have closed
Nearly 50 law firms have had to close in just over a year as soaring professional indemnity costs bite hard, according to a legal adviser.
Sompo International expands outside London with Birmingham office
Sompo International has flagged the importance of getting closer to brokers as it revealed the opening of an office in Birmingham, its first in the UK outside of London.
Ageas makes significant changes to its UK executive team
Ageas UK has made two executive team appointments, with Rashmi Rao as chief information officer, and Stephen Linklater as claims director.
Analysts warn of further hit to UK property insurance market in 2023
Increasing weather-related claims and soaring rebuild costs will damage the profitability of UK property insurers this year, according to analytics company Globaldata.
Allianz appoints Graham Stait as Midlands and South West regional manager
Allianz Commercial has appointed former head of claims operations, Graham Stait, as regional manager for the Midlands and South West commercial regions.
Aviva enters offshore wind insurance market
Aviva has extended its renewable energy insurance offering into the offshore wind market.
Insurance Cares: Broker helps launch home contents cover aimed at closing premium poverty gap
ECH Facilities has launched a home insurance policy in partnership with the Salvation Army to help people with lower incomes to protect their contents.