FCA says insurers undervaluing cars and other items at claims stage
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned insurance firms not to undervalue items when settling insurance claims, especially during the cost of living squeeze, saying it has seen evidence the practice is happening.
In a strongly worded statement the FCA said it has seen consumers being offered prices lower than fair market value when making a claim to their insurance provider.
In some cases the offer to the consumer was increased to fair market value by the claims staff only after the consumer made a complaint.
The statement mentioned evidence of consumers having cars written off after a motor accident and then offered a price lower than fair market value when making a claim, which is against FCA rules.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Most read
- Allianz Commercial launches new programme in bid to support independent brokers
- Freedom Service Group reveals permanent 4-day work week
- Brokers say SSP ransomware attack not disrupting their systems
- Ghost broking still a major problem as Aviva’s application fraud rises 16%
- BGL Insurance and Covéa launch new insurance brand
- Zurich UK names new head of UK commercial insurance
- Axa resumes SSP broker service after cutting off cyber-hit software house