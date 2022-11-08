‘You would be a fool to ignore a business like Amazon’
Brokers confident in the strength of delivering advice as experts share their views on Amazon partnering with Ageas, LV and Co-op to launch a home insurance offering.
Amazon moved into the UK home and contents insurance market with the launch of its price comparison service Amazon Insurance Store on 19 October. The tech giant also revealed that more is yet come.
The news had been rumoured since 2017, as Amazon started to advertise jobs to build an insurance team to disrupt the sector.
Now that it has been confirmed Peter Blanc, Aston Lark CEO, addressed whether Amazon poses serious competition.
He stressed: “You would be a fool to ignore a business like
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- News analysis: RSA's big challenge - turning around broker service
- JMG buys Premier Insurance
- Axa Commercial makes three broker facing appointments
- Biba issues series of commitments after FCA flat insurance report
- Aviva calls on UK government to act on being climate-ready
- Stark drop on most schemes at renewal and for commission earnings
- Commercial Express launches residential property owners scheme