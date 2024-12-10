Insurance Age

Axa Commercial boss Walker targets turnaround time for brokers

    By Rosie Simms

Axa Commercial is two thirds of the way through a technology transformation programme, and Commercial CEO Jon Walker is looking to shorten turnaround times in terms of risk appetite.

Having the ability to say no quickly is important, he told Insurance Age. The goal for confirming appetite is 60 minutes.

“The actual time then to get to a quote will vary depending on the type of risk it is,” he explained. 

“In the SME intermediated space, our goal there is to enable brokers to get to the point of quote and quote comparison as quickly as we can. So that should be minutes in terms of in SME.”

Where the insurer has delegated authority and schemes relationships the holders should be

SRG buys broker R3

Specialist Risk Group has bought specialist insurance broker, R3, its eleventh acquisition of the year.

Broking Success: Bletchley’s Angela Irvine

Angela Irvine, sales director of Bletchley, outlines how the Birmingham-based broker is looking to build on its solid foundations whilst its independent status is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Review of the Year 2024: Collegiate’s Richard Turnbull

Collegiate managing director Richard Turnbull expresses disappointment with the return of the ‘pay-to-play’ model in broking, surprise at Aon’s acquisition of Griffith & Armour and considers whether 2024 was the ‘era of repeating past mistakes’.

Review of the year 2024: Brown & Brown’s Sime

Chris Sime, group markets director at Brown & Brown Europe, predicts a UK consolidator could get taken out by a US broker, wonders why buyers continue to pay multiples on unrealistic Ebitda projections and mulls what a Blanc/Winslow reunion might look like.

