Axa Commercial boss Walker targets turnaround time for brokers

Axa Commercial is two thirds of the way through a technology transformation programme, and Commercial CEO Jon Walker is looking to shorten turnaround times in terms of risk appetite.

Having the ability to say no quickly is important, he told Insurance Age. The goal for confirming appetite is 60 minutes.

“The actual time then to get to a quote will vary depending on the type of risk it is,” he explained.

“In the SME intermediated space, our goal there is to enable brokers to get to the point of quote and quote comparison as quickly as we can. So that should be minutes in terms of in SME.”

